A Taunton pensioner had cash stolen during a distraction burglary where men claimed to be checking appliances.

The incident happened at a property on a residential street near Rowan Drive at about 10.30am on Friday 6 May.

Avon and Somerset Police have today (16 May) issued an appeal for witnesses.

The force says three men claimed they were there to check the victim's kitchen appliances.

While one man was in the property, they discussed other home improvements at the house and the victim was asked to hand over a quantity of cash for the work they would arrange for him.

One of the offenders is described as male, mid-40s with dark hair and a West Country accent.

The police are warning the public to ask to see the identification of any cold callers.

A spokesperson said: "If they are who they claim to be they will not object and understand your caution.

"There is also nothing wrong with saying you would not expecting them and will call the company, using the number they advertise online or in a directory, to arrange an appointment."

Avon and Somerset Police are asking anyone has experienced something similar in the area or who witnessed this incident to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting the reference 5222108396.