Boy, 11, missing in Cornwall found safe and well

Update: The missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe and well.

In an update, Devon and Cornwall Police thanked people for sharing their appeal.

A search is underway for an 11-year-old boy who has gone missing in Cornwall.

Kayden was last seen at his home in the Redruth area at around 1.30am today (16 May).

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are growing concerned for his welfare.

He is described as a white male, around 5ft tall and of stocky build. He has short dark hair and green/blue eyes.

It is believed that he was wearing a dark blue bomber jacket and a pair of black ‘Vans’ trainers.

Officers are carrying out searches and enquiries in efforts to find him but are now appealing for the public to report any information or sightings.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting log 123 16/5/22.