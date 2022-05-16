Play Brightcove video

Karl Read's new artwork for Upfest 2022

A tribute to Ukraine's President has been created in Bristol as part of Europe's largest street art festival.

Artist Karl Read has created a portrayal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy peeling back his shirt to reveal a Superman suit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The piece is on the corner of Langton Park and North Street in Bedminster and has replaced a previous mural painted by Bex Glover.

On his Instagram Karl Read said: "A great day painting my latest piece for Upfest.

"So many really nice locals wanting to chat and talk about the art, it's always a privilege to be able to come back and paint in Bristol."

The festival will return this year after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Street art painting will take place throughout the month of May in the lead-up to the festival on May 28 and 29.

