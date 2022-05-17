Skip to content

A gas cylinder fire which caused disruption to rail services near Exeter thought to be deliberate

The gas cylinder fire which caused disruption to railway services between Exeter St Davids and Newton Abbot Credit: Google Maps

A gas cylinder fire which caused disruption to the railway services between Exeter and Newton Abbot is believed to have been deliberate.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue was called to a cylinder fire on the footpath next to the railway line near St Clements church in Powderham.

Railway lines were blocked as a result of the incident and a spokesperson for Great Western Railway (GWR) warned of cancellations.

In an update today (17 May) , a spokesperson for DSFRS said it is believed the cylinder was set on fire deliberately.

The spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.05pm to a cylinder fire on the footpath next to the railway line near St Clements Church, Powderham. Four appliances plus special appliances attended the scene.

They added: "Crews used a jet to cool the cylinder while allowing it to vent at a safe distance. It is believed the cylinder was set on fire deliberately."