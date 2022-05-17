A gas cylinder fire which caused disruption to the railway services between Exeter and Newton Abbot is believed to have been deliberate.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue was called to a cylinder fire on the footpath next to the railway line near St Clements church in Powderham.

Railway lines were blocked as a result of the incident and a spokesperson for Great Western Railway (GWR) warned of cancellations.

In an update today (17 May) , a spokesperson for DSFRS said it is believed the cylinder was set on fire deliberately.

The spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.05pm to a cylinder fire on the footpath next to the railway line near St Clements Church, Powderham. Four appliances plus special appliances attended the scene.

They added: "Crews used a jet to cool the cylinder while allowing it to vent at a safe distance. It is believed the cylinder was set on fire deliberately."