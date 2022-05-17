Arrest after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Bristol crash

A driver has been arrested after a crash in Bristol saw a pedestrian taken to hospital with a serious head injury.

The incident happened at just before 11pm on Saturday 14 May on the A4320 Barrow Road at the junction with Days Road.

The 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and driving while unfit through drugs, Avon and Somerset Police has confirmed.

The pedestrian - a man in his 30s - remains in hospital in a "serious condition" after he suffered a head injury during the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have footage.

A spokesperson said: "We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this collision, or has any footage which would be relevant to our investigation.

"If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222114420."