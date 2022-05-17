A zebra foal has died at the Wild Place Project after it sustained critical injuries after 'running at speed into a gate' while playing.

The Wild Place Project said their animal team immediately provided care and called Bristol Zoological Society’s veterinary team to attend.

Despite their best efforts, the foal's injuries were severe and the veterinary team put Wallace to sleep.

Wallace was one of three zebras at the conservation project, alongside his mother Florence, and father, Peter.

Wallace was born in April. Credit: Wild Place Project

A statement from the Wild Place Project said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of our beloved Wallace, one of three zebras at Wild Place Project.

"From the moment Wallace was born on 16 April, he brought so much joy to our keepers, our wider team of staff and volunteers, and our visitors.

"Our keepers are keeping a close eye on Wallace’s mother and father."