The Conservative Party has officially triggered a by-election to replace the Devon MP who watched porn in the House of Commons.

Former Tory MP for Tiverton and Honiton Neil Parish admitted watching pornography twice in the chamber in what he described as a "moment of madness".

He formally resigned on May 4 and an election will now be held around June 23.

Mr Parish, who is a farmer by trade, first said he accidentally viewed one X-rated video when browsing for tractors, before later doing so deliberately in the Commons chamber.

Despite not being able to run in the by-election as a conservative MP, Neil Parish has not ruled out running as an independent candidate.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Parish said he could rely on his support in the farming community.

Mr Parish said: "It is an option for me and one I could consider, the only thing that may well stop me is the fact that my local party, my local activists, my local councillors, all which are friends, I don't know if I want to do that to them."

The by-elections have to take place between 21 and 27 working days from the issuing of the writ, suggesting June 23 is the likely date.