Police are looking for a man who set fire to a medical practice in Taunton.

Officers released a CCTV image after someone tried to set fire to the Crown Medical Practice on Venture Way and started a fire in the loft of the St James Medical Centre on Coal Orchard.

Patrols have been stepped up in the area following the incidents which happened between 10.30pm and 11pm on Wednesday, April 27.

The suspect has been described as white, wearing cargo trousers, baseball hat and Adidas trainers. They added he was wearing a face mask at the time.

Anyone who recognises him is being asked to get in touch with police by calling 101 with the reference number 5222099408.