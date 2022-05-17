The UK's first ever satellite launch is set to take off from Cornwall's Spaceport at Newquay Airport later this summer.

A modified Boeing 747-400, also known as a wide-body aircraft - will carry a rocket containing a small satellite called Prometheus-2.

The aircraft will then release the rocket over the ocean, where it will continue to ascend into space carrying the satellite.

The CEO of Spaceport Melissa Thorpe said: "Its all go now, we're really excited, we're only a few months away from launch.

"The remaining piece of the puzzle is getting that licence we need to operate. That's on track to be completed in the next couple of weeks.

Hitching a ride on the jet, nicknamed Cosmic girl, is becoming the hottest ticket in town Credit: Spaceport Cornwall/Virgin Oribit

She added: "After that we need to get the kit from the US, that's out in Mojave, they have one more launch out there, and bring that over to the UK. That's going to be very exciting to see.

The Prometheus-2 was built by In-Space Missions Ltd and designed with Airbus Defence and Space.

It is a collaboration between the UK Ministry of Defence and international partners, including the US National Reconnaissance Office.

The UK and US governments have signed a deal with the intention to make spaceflight cheaper and easier.

Melissa told ITV News West Country: "We work together quite often in space and it will just mean it's a lot simpler for US companies to come here and launch and vice vera.

"It will just make the paperwork side of everything which tends to actually be the hardest bit out of launching to space a lot more streamlined."

It is hoped that the launch will take place at the end of the month.