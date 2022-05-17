Mangotsfield recycling centre fire sees people in Bristol urged to close doors and windows
A fire has broken out at a recycling centre in South Gloucestershire, prompting a warning for people to close their doors and windows.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of a blaze, which has sent a large plume of smoke billowing above Bristol.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "If you live locally, please keep your windows and doors closed.
"There is a large plume of smoke issuing from the fire.
"We encourage you to avoid the area where possible."
In a statement, South Gloucestershire Council said the recycling centre is closed but the fire is "under control".
They said people are still being advised to close their windows.
Updates to follow.