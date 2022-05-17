Skip to content

Mangotsfield recycling centre fire sees people in Bristol urged to close doors and windows

A fire has broken out at Mangotsfield recycling centre Credit: Google

A fire has broken out at a recycling centre in South Gloucestershire, prompting a warning for people to close their doors and windows.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of a blaze, which has sent a large plume of smoke billowing above Bristol.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "If you live locally, please keep your windows and doors closed.

"There is a large plume of smoke issuing from the fire.

"We encourage you to avoid the area where possible."

DNA breakthrough sees man jailed after 'horrific' sexual assault on teen
'Beloved' zebra foal dies at the Wild Place Project near Bristol

In a statement, South Gloucestershire Council said the recycling centre is closed but the fire is "under control".

They said people are still being advised to close their windows.

Updates to follow.