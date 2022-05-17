More than $108,000 has been raised to help Joseph Day's family get his body home to New Zealand.

The 31-year-old New Zealander went missing from his home in Clifton Road, Bristol, on April 30 and his body was found in the Avon Gorge on May 3.

An online fundraiser has already received almost 2,000 donations to help the family travel to the UK and take Mr Day's body home to Aotearoa.

On Monday 16 May, the family said his death was still being treated as 'unexplained' but they believed he had a 'terrible accident'.

The case has been passed on to the Avon Coroner while police continue to make inquiries.

A celebration of Joseph’s life for family and friends will be held at the Auckland Town Hall on May 26 at 11am.

Mr Day - a former cameraman for New Zealand news broadcaster TVNZ - moved to Bristol with his partner in January.

In a tribute to him, his fiancee Kelsey Mulcahy described him as having the "most beautiful heart".

She said: "My dude, my guy, my soulmate, my Joseph. Empathetic, creative, funny, generous, humble, kind, clever, protective, gentle.

"The most handsome guy in every room by a mile. The most beautiful heart and goofy laugh and smile. Committed to becoming a better version of yourself every single day.

"No one could understand how we feel about each other. No one understands that behind closed doors you are only even more wonderful. Changed my life forever, no one could ever compare.

"You made me love myself again. Would take a lifetime of this agony for just one more day with you.

"I love you I love you I love you. I’ll never stop. Mrs Day in my heart forever. Wait for me."