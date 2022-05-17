A teenage girl needed hospital treatment for facial and head injuries after she was attacked by a teenage boy.

Police are investigation the assault in Ivybridge and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers received reports of an assault in the car park in Erme Court at around 6.55pm on 15 April.

Two teenage girls were approached by a teenage boy and one of the girls sustained facial and head injuries which required hospital treatment.

The suspect is described as a white male aged between 15 and 18 years old, around 5ft 10 in to 6ft tall, of slim build and with dark brown, crew cut style hair. He was wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that could help the police with their enquiries, please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting crime reference CR/031831/22.