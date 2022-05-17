Man in court charged with murder of biker on A38 in Plymouth

A 42-year-old Plymouth man has appeared in court charged with murdering a motorbike rider on the A38.

Benjamin Richard Parry, from the Devonport area of Plymouth, appeared at Truro Crown Court via video link from Exeter Prison today (Tuesday 17 May).

It comes after Devon and Cornwall Police were called to a collision on the on slip road of the A38 at St Budeaux in Plymouth, Devon, on Thursday 12 May.

The rider of a black Kawasaki motorbike - 59-year-old David Crawford - from Ivybridge in Devon died at the scene.

Parry did not enter a plea and his case was adjourned until 14 June for a hearing at Plymouth Crown Court.

There was no bail application and Parry was remanded in custody by Judge Robert Linford.