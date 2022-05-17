An image has been released in an attempt to find a woman who repeatedly punched a pensioner at a bus stop on the outskirts of Bristol.

The woman, who is in her 70s, was waiting next to Boswells Café in Regent Street, Kingswood, when she was attacked in an "unprovoked assault".

She did not sustain any serious injuries but was taken to hospital after being punched several times to her head and body, according to police.

Avon and Somerset Police have now released an image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the incident, which happened at around 5pm on April 5.

A force spokesperson said: "We believe there were several witnesses to this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Did you see what happened, or do you recognise the woman pictured?

"If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222087796, or complete our online appeals form."