Police have released CCTV of a woman they believe could be a witness in a serious sexual assault inquiry.

Avon and Somerset Police believe that the woman may have seen the offender and spoken to the victim prior to her bring assaulted.

The image was taken at the Tesco service station on Eastgate Road in Bristol on Friday 23 July 2021.

The victim is being provided with specialist support and is being kept informed with the progress of the investigation.

Detective Inspector Alan Smith said: “We’ve been keen to progress other lines of enquiry prior to releasing this image to the public.

He added: “We’re now at the point in our investigation where we need help identifying this woman, who is someone we believe could potentially be a key witness.”

Information about where to get advice and support on can be found on our website.