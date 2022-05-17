Play Brightcove video

Watch Sam Blackledge's report

A landlord who is converting three Cornish holiday cottages into long-term lets for local people says the county is becoming 'saturated' with second homes.

Robert Gray has decided to give up his lucrative business in a bid to help the community of Portscatho on the Roseland Peninsula.

"I think the last thing this little village, and quite a bit of Cornwall, needs is another second home," he said.

"Every time a house comes up for sale it suddenly gets snapped up - and I just can't look the young people in the face who say 'we would love to live in granny's old cottage but we can't'."

Robert owns three cottages here in Portscatho. One has already switched from holiday home to long-term let - and the other two will follow at the end of the summer.

Mr Gray says he will take a sizeable financial hit as long-term lets will take a month to generate as much rent as he gets in a week from holiday lets.

Robert Gray owns three cottages in Portscatho. Credit: ITV News

But he says he cares more about helping the community to thrive.

"There have got to be second homes, because that is the industry for Cornwall, so second homes are here to stay.

"But the reason I am doing it is I think it's good for the village and the community."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...