Play Brightcove video

Listen to those behind the art

Two large murals with glow in the dark messaging have been installed in the heart of the city as part of its campaign to tackle the issue of harassment of women in the city’s night-time economy

Bristol Nights' campaign features on the former Bank of England building by Castle Park. The two murals have been curated collaboratively by three Bristol artists and UPFEST.

The campaign is sending the message of Bristol's zero tolerance stance with regards to the harassment of women.

What can you expect from the Murals?

One of the murals, 'It's not OK' by Emily Joy Rich features Bristol Night's messaging "If it's unwanted, it's not OK".

If it's unwanted it's not OK by Emily Joy Credit: Colin Moody

UV lighting now reveals all the behaviours that are not acceptable if uninvited, highlighted by women in Bristol during the research phase of the project.

The other mural was painted by Bristolian artists HazardOne and Oli T. When the piece, 'I'm Every Woman', is lit up, it will reveal that 97% of women have experienced sexual harassment.

"I hope that any woman can look at this piece and see themselves in it" Credit: Paul Box

HarzardOne said:

“Street art is a great way of taking up space and communicating loud and clear messages and I’m happy we could create such a bold piece of artwork that communicates the need to call out incidents of harassment and promote the safety of women with colourful artwork by day and UV message at night.”

The murals are part of a wider city campaign launching Bristol’s Women’s Safety Charter and a comprehensive awareness campaign in response to a recent survey that found that 100% of women in Bristol have experienced sexual harassment in some form.

Carly Heath, Bristol's night-time Economy Advisor said: “By taking over an iconic building on the edge of Castle Park, the murals are a clear symbol of our city's stance against harassment but are also a physical representation of the action being taken to create safer areas for Bristol.

"We have included hidden glow in the dark messages which bring the murals to life at night, to send a message at that critical time that if it’s not wanted, then it’s not OK.

She added: "This part of the city has previously been highlighted as somewhere people wanted to feel safer, so this project brings the best of nightlife to a huge thoroughfare that connects one part of the city to the other.

"It’s a big statement about how Bristol cares about everyone who has to access the night.

“We’re inviting bystanders to call out unwanted behaviour, while empowering those working in the night-time economy to recognise and execute a zero-tolerance response to harassment in their venues and workplaces.”

Information about where to get advice and support on can be found on our website.