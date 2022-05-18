£10,000 worth of jewellery stolen from an antiques shop in Tetbury

Police are investigating the theft of £10,000 worth of jewellery from an antiques shop in Tetbury.

The incident took place at around midday on Monday 2 May at Top Banana Antiques on New Church Street.

A number of pieces were taken from a display cabinet, which included gold and silver rings, bracelets and necklaces.

The items included rings, bracelets and necklaces Credit: Gloucestershire Police

Enquires are ongoing and anyone who has any information or witnessed ay suspicious activity is asked to make contact with the police.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have been offered the stolen items of jewellery for sale.

Information can be submitted by completing the form on the police website and referencing incident 325 of 4 May or by calling 101.