More than a dozen vehicles have been badly damaged in an arson attack in Weston-super-Mare.

Avon Fire and Rescue Service were first called to the Kewstoke area at around 5am and then came across more vehicles on fire.

Avon and Somerset Police has now launched an investigation, saying 14 vehicles were damaged.

The attacks happened in five different roads - Gerard Road, Arundell Road, Upper Church Road, Cecil Road and Kewstoke Road.

Officers have carried out extensive searches of the area and a drone has been deployed to assist in the search for person or people responsible.

At this stage the police don’t believe the fires are targeted

A police spokesperson said: "At this stage we don't believe the fires are targeted, they appear to be carried out indiscriminately.

"Thankfully there have been no reports of any injuries.

"Officers will be reviewing CCTV and carrying out house-to-house enquires and conducting a thorough investigation alongside Avon Fire and Rescue Service."

A spokesperson for Avon Fire and Rescue said: "Not only is starting a fire deliberately a crime that can carry a significant sentence, but our crews would potentially be unable to get to another emergency.

"It is so disappointing to see so many fires started deliberately in our communities.

"For anyone thinking about starting a deliberate fire, we warn them against it. We work with the police on a regular basis and we will help bring you to justice."

Anyone with should call police on 101 and give the call handler the reference 5222117183.