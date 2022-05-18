A taxi driver has been assaulted after beeping his horn at a couple as they crossed the road, sparking a police appeal.

Avon and Somerset Police want to identify the man pictured above as part of their assault investigation.

The force says the incident happened in Dean Street, St Paul's, Bristol, between 10.30pm and 11pm on Monday December 13, 2021.

In a statement issued today (18 May), a force spokesperson said: "The taxi driver reported his taxi was damaged and he suffered a cut to the head in an altercation after sounding his horn at a couple who were crossing the road.

The force spokesperson adds: "The man in the picture was in the area at the time.

"He's described as a white man in his late 30s, slim, with brown receding hair and wearing a grey jumper and jeans."

Anyone who can help to trace him, or any witnesses to the incident, should get in touch by calling 101, giving the reference 5221292607.

Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.