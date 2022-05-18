Organisers of the Teignmouth Airshow say they have just days to save this year's event.

The display is set to host the RAF Red Arrows for the first time, but the committee in charge says it needs to raise £20,000 by midnight tomorrow (19 May) if the event is to go ahead.

They are urgently appealing for sponsors and funding after the public donated more than £3,000.

The first Teignmouth Airshow was held in Teignbridge in 2019 but the pandemic then forced organisers to cancel for two years in a row.

In March, the eight volunteers who make up the The Teignmouth Airshow team confirmed the Red Arrows display for Saturday 2 July.

The free event brought many spectators to the town, with crowds of around 25,000.

In a statement, the committee said: "Teignmouth Airshow Committee had a very difficult financial meeting. We are unfortunately looking at a deficit of £20,000 to be able to safely hold the event.

"We have until this Thursday to commit to the aircraft and insurance, and as such are facing a heartbreaking decision."

The organisers have set up an online fundraiser in the hope of raising the extra cash by the deadline.