A couple from Gloucestershire have become Britain's biggest ever EuroMillions lottery winners.

After scooping a record-breaking £184,262,899 last week, they've said they'll celebrate publicly on Thursday (19 May), according to Camelot.

The jackpot winners will share how they plan to spend the millions and how it will transform the lives of their family, the National Lottery operator added.

The record was previously held by an anonymous ticket-holder who banked £170 million in October 2019.

The new record-breakers mark the second EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year, with the £109 million jackpot from the draw on 4 February claimed a few days later.