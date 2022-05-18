A man has died following a crash near Salisbury.

Wiltshire Police were called to the two-vehicle crash in Lucewood Lane at around 2.55pm yesterday (17 May).

The collision involved a blue Skoda Karoq and a black Volkswagen Golf.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 60s, died a short time later in hospital. His family have been informed.

The other driver, a man in his 30s, was taken Salisbury District Hospital as a precaution but was later discharged.

Wiltshire Police's serious collision investigation unit are investigating and are asking any witnesses to contact them by calling 01225 694597 and quoting log number 171 of 17 May.