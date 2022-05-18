Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a motorcyclist died in a collision on the A38, bringing the total number of arrests to three.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed two Plymouth men, both in their 30s, were arrested and later released on police bail.

It comes after 42-year-old Plymouth man appeared in court on Tuesday (May 17) charged with murder.

Benjamin Richard Parry, from the Devonport area of Plymouth, appeared at Truro Crown Court via video link from Exeter Prison.

Police were called to a collision on the on slip road of the A38 at St Budeaux in Plymouth, Devon, on Thursday 12 May.

The rider of a black Kawasaki motorbike - 59-year-old David Crawford - from Ivybridge in Devon died at the scene.