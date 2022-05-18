A statue of Plymouth Argyle legend and pioneering black footballer Jack Leslie will be unveiled before a match at Home Park early in the 2022/23 season.

The Jack Leslie campaign has coordinated a fundraising effort and sculptor Andy Edwards is nearing completion of his work on the statue.

The full-sized sculpture will soon be molded and then cast in bronze. It will then be installed on a stone plinth in the area outside the Lyndhurst Stand of Home Park.

Who is Jack Leslie?

Jack Leslie signed for Argyle in 1921 and scored 137 in 400 appearances before injury forced his retirement in 1934.

Leslie was the first black footballer to be selected for England in 1925, however his place was denied before the game took place due to the colour of his skin.

Sculptor Andy Edwards has been chosen to create the statue Credit: BPM Media

The granddaughters of Leslie - Lyn, Gill and Lesley - have been supporting the campaign from the start.

They have been down to see the work at Mr Edwards' Studio, which they said was an emotional moment for them.

They said: "Its fantastic. We can't believe the likeness and Andy has truly captured the essence of granddad. You can see that sparkle in his eyes and that wonderful smile he had.

"It’s so much more than looking at a picture. His emotions come through in the sculpture. It’s incredible. It may have taken a hundred years, but he will now be known for the great goal scorer that he was."

Mr Edwards said: "Statues have to stand in for their subject, so we have to make sure to get everything right. Not just the detail, but the character has to come over too.

"For fans, they will never have been able to walk around an image of Jack before, but for his family, I know this is very emotional.

"When they visited my workshop recently, it was emotional for me too, and I don't know which of us was more, but the first thing they said was 'we want to hug him'.

"All three girls carry their granddad's likeness here and there, and I added refinements and detail directly from their faces. The next time we meet will be in Plymouth when Jack makes his triumphant return to Home Park.

"I can't even dare to imagine what that will be like. I just hope we have done him proud, but as the saying goes, we have left nothing on the pitch in terms of effort."

The Jack Leslie campaign has raised close to £140,000 for the project.

Plymouth Argyle have fully supported the project and CEO Andrew Parkinson said: "We are delighted to see the Jack Leslie Campaign press forward, and we are really looking forward to seeing the statue of an Argyle great take pride of place at Home Park.

"As well as telling an important story, Jack’s statue will look fantastic alongside other stadium improvement works taking place in the seasons ahead."