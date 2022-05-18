Yeovil Town have announced Chris Hargreaves will take over as their new manager.

The National League club have been without a full-time boss since Darren Sarll left to join Woking in March.

It comes after interim manager Charlie Lee left on Friday 13 May before the final game of the season.

Chris Hagreaves, who has signed a two-year deal, said: "It feels fantastic to be here. I'm delighted to be at such a brilliant football club.

"Yeovil Town has an immense fan base and a great history, I'm really looking forward to the challenge."