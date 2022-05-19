The family of a 22-year-old woman who died in a crash on the A358 near Ilminster say she ‘touched the hearts’ of all who knew her.

Jade Coles, who is from Chard, died when the Vauxhall Corsa she was driving and a lorry collided in Ashill.

In a statement, her family said: “She touched the hearts of so many people; adored by family, friends, work colleagues and all the children and families she cared for.

“Jade, we love you so so much our angel. You will forever be with us. Maybe not in person but always in our hearts.”

Avon and Somerset Police are continuing their investigation into the crash which happened on May 10.

Jade’s family added: “We would like to send out a huge thank you to all the emergency services that helped her when she needed it the most, but sadly her injuries were too bad to save her.”