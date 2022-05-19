The co-organiser of a march in memory of murdered 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod has said there are "still far too many women" who feel unsafe in Plymouth.

Cody Ackland, 24, from Plymouth was today (19 May) jailed for life after brutally murdering Bobbi-Anne in a sadistic and prolonged attack.

Cllr Charlotte Holloway, women's safety campaigner and co-organiser of the march for Bobbi-Anne said details revealed at Ackland's sentencing have been "shocking beyond belief".

"I urge all those following this case to celebrate the memory of Bobbi-Anne, the life she led, and the life that was taken from her - not the person who took it," she said.

"This Saturday, Plymouth will march for Bobbi-Anne. Just as we stood side by side at Bobbi-Anne’s vigil and have marched through the streets of Plymouth, once again Plymothians, especially women, will march side by side in her memory and to celebrate her life.

Bobbi-Anne McLeod was snatched from a bus stop near her home in Leigham, Plymouth Credit: McLeod family/PA

"The details learnt today are shocking beyond belief. Now we must come together as a city once more as we continue to grieve and digest the distressing facts of this tragedy.

"There are still far too many women who still feel unsafe in our city on a daily basis, and we must support each other as many will find these details disturbing and traumatic.

"We must see a proper response through the work of the Commission that can explain to the women and girls of our city in a straightforward way how the future can be better, and how positive change can happen as a consequence of this awful, awful event."

The march will begin at the city's iconic Sundial on Saturday (21 May) at 1pm and aims to celebrate Bobbi-Anne's life.

Participants have been asked to wear the colour purple and bring a candle to observe a silence in her memory.

The march follows several vigils in Bobbi-Anne's name last year.