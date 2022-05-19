Man arrested after cannabis plants found covering two floors at Tewkesbury home

A man has been arrested after police discovered 150 cannabis plants at a house in Tewkesbury this afternoon (19 May).

After gaining entry to the house officers found a cannabis grow covering two floors which had an estimated street value of £125,000.

A 23-year-old man from Tewkesbury was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the manufacture and production of class B drugs. He remains in police custody.

The warrant was executed following reports of suspicious activity at the property.

Police are asking anyone who suspects drug dealing or suspicious activity taking place to report it to either Crimestoppers anonymously or to police.

