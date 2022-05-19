A married couple from Gloucester have been revealed as the winners of the Britain's biggest EuroMillions lottery jackpot of £184m.

Joe and Jess Thwaite scooped a record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket on the draw on Tuesday May 10.

Joe, 49, a communications sales engineer, and Jess, 44, who runs a hairdressing salon both went to work on the day they found out about the win.

Questioned on how they celebrated their win, Mrs Thwaite said: “We went and had a family meal so we could share with our family.

“To tell the truth, we bought bedroom furniture. We bought a chest of drawers and a wardrobe. Other than that we haven’t done anything.”

The couple have won £184M Credit: PA

The couple have been married for 11 years and have two primary-school aged children.

The record was previously held by an anonymous ticket-holder who banked £170million in October 2019.

The new record-breakers mark the second EuroMillions jackpot won in the UK this year, with the £109million jackpot from the draw on February 4 claimed a few days later.

Joe said that when he received an email telling him he won a prize he thought it was a lucky dip.

“Then I looked at the amount and I put the phone down. And I picked the phone up again, and I looked at the amount again.

“I first thought it was in thousands,” he said, saying then he “started counting the digits”, adding: “Amazing, but also surreal.”

Jess said her husband woke her up, saying it was a “normal husband-and-wife grumpy morning”.

She said she told him: “‘Just let me turn the alarm off’ and he was like: ‘I’ve got a secret to tell you.'”

Joe Thwaite, 49, and Jess Thwaite, 46, from Gloucestershire

When the office told them they “definitely had won”, Mrs Thwaite said: “I didn’t think it was real to be honest. I still don’t think that it’s real.”

She added: "The win gives us time to dream, which we haven't had before. We've had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends."