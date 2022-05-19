Four peregrine falcon chicks, who hatched in a nesting box on top of a Taunton church, have been named.

The male has been named Zelensky, after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and the three females have been named Elizabeth, Platinum and Jubilee, to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the British throne.

The birds had rings attached to their legs by a licensed team on Monday 16 May in order for them to be individually recognised in the future.

The mother and father peregrines have been a popular sight in Taunton for the past five years, with a webcam following their progress.

Robin Morrison from the Taunton Peregrine Falcon Project said: "The bird colour rings will identify the individuals for life and do not bother the birds at all.

"Hopefully they'll fledge in mid-early June. That first flight is from 160ft - it's quite a height for them.

"Some of them will make it no problem at all, others will float down and we might have to pick them up and put them back on the tower", he added.