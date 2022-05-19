A musician from Plymouth is set to be sentenced for murdering 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

Cody Ackland admitted the killing and is due to be sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court from 10am today (19 May). The 24-year-old, of Radcliffe Close in Southway, has been told to expect a life sentence.

Bobbi-Anne went missing from a bus stop close to her home in the Leigham area of the city in November last year.

A huge search operation was launched and her body was found three days later, around nine miles away in Bovisand.

Police said there was “no known link” between her and Ackland.

Tributes poured in for the teenager, who was described as a "happy" and "loving" girl by her friends and family.

Her brother, Lee, said he will "always treasure" his time with his sister, describing her as a "beautiful and talented girl".

We'll bring you the latest updates from the court hearing below.

Members of Bobbi-Anne’s family are in the public gallery. The court is also full with members of the press, police and crown prosecution service.

Judge Robert Linford is preparing to begin the sentencing hearing.

He said: "Anyone who feels they will not be able to contain their emotion should not remain.

"If there are any interruptions I shall direct that Mr Ackland is taken back to the cells and I shall clear the public gallery."