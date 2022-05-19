It's a question most of us will have asked each other at some point - what would you spend your money on if you won the lottery?

Well for Gloucester couple Joe and Jess Thwaite, that dream has become their reality.

The pair scooped a record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket on the draw on Tuesday May 10.

Joe, 49, a communications sales engineer, and Jess, 44, who runs a hairdressing salon both went to work on the day they found out about the win - but Joe has now handed in his notice.

Asked about how they planned to spend the jackpot, the couple already have a few ideas...

A trip to Hawaii

The family have already been discussing going on holiday.

Mrs Thwaite said: “When we told our youngest two children, ‘if you could have anything in the world now that we have this money, what would you want?’, both of them said a holiday.

“We don’t go on holiday, they have ponies and everything goes into them.

“So my youngest said she wants to go to Hawaii... She’s been talking about Hawaii for two years – and when we said she could go to Hawaii she was just jumping up and down with joy.

“Our eldest wants to go to America and do a ranch drive on a pony. She is obsessed with her pony – and now we can invite the rest of our family to do those with us. That’s the most important thing for us.”

A new car

Questioned on whether he would buy a new car, Mr Thwaite replied: “I’m going to be rubbish at this because I’m not a great car person.

“My dream car was a (Skoda) Superb Estate because of the amount of stuff you can get in the boot, but I haven’t got that, I’ve got a Hyundai.

“My family is quite grumpy with me because I’m really boring with cars.

“This is new to me but I’m going to get something that does the job and is a big upgrade to my old little car that’s covered in dents.”

A new house - maybe

The couple went straight onto Rightmove to look at £7 Million houses when they got the news - but they have recently bought a new home.

Asked if their house was still their “forever home” now they have landed the jackpot, Mrs Thwaite said: “We don’t know. I don’t know. It was our dream. It was our absolute dream to have the ponies at home.”

Mr Thwaite added: “We could do the house up how we wanted it and make the couple of changes that we want to put our stamp on the place.”

“But I think we’ve got some time and bit more room to dream,” Mrs Thwaite said.

Treating friends and family

The couple said they planned to share the win with extended family.

The pair have been married for 11 years and have two primary school-aged children. Mr Thwaite also has two university-aged children from a previous marriage.

Addressing what he had told his ex-wife about their win, Mr Thwaite said: “Of course, I had to let her know about this. I spoke to her and she’s over the moon for us.

“I had a long call with her – because obviously putting the children through university… she was over the moon, absolutely over the moon for them and what this can mean for the children going forwards."

Mrs Thwaite said: "We have family in places over the world that we haven't seen for years and years. And we can't wait to go to them or bring them to us - it's about time with the people we love."

She continued: "We definitely want to look after our family - it will be about all of us together. We feel like our family won the lottery - not only our immediate family but our extended family and we can't wait to share it with them."