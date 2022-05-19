Woman injured after e-scooter hit and run in Taunton

A woman in her 50s has been left with a number of injuries to her legs and face after she was hit by an e-scooter in Taunton.

The incident happened in Park Street just after 9am on Tuesday 17 May.

The rider, who failed to stop at the scene, is described as a white man, in his late teens or early 20s. No other description is available at the moment.

Avon and Somerset Police are reviewing CCTV as part of this investigation but would like to speak to any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage.

They are also appealing directly to the e-scooter rider and have asked him to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222117024.