Devon and Cornwall's Police and Crime Commissioner says she hopes the man who murdered Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod is never released.

Cody Ackland was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years and 190 days yesterday (19 May).

He was told he may never be released after he admitted attacking the 18-year-old student at a bus stop near her home in Leigham before abducting her and murdering her in a remote spot on Dartmoor.

Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez told ITV West Country she hopes he "never gets out".

Alison Hernandez says she hopes Ackland is never released. Credit: ITV News

"None of us can fathom what has happened here, it is absolutely abhorrent," she added.

There are still many questions about the case which may never be answered.

It is not entirely clear why Ackland choose to target Bobbi-Anne, and why, three days after her death, he walked into a police station in Plymouth to confess.

But during his sentencing hearing, the court heard Ackland lived a double life and had a fascination with serial killers including Ted Bundy.

After murdering Bobbi-Anne in a "brutal and frenzied" attack, he went for pizza with a friend, attended practice with his rock band, got a takeaway and drank into the early hours of the next day at a pub lock-in.

Friends recalled him being "happier than usual".

Ackland was not known to police and there were no records of him on the police database.

"He's off the streets, he was caught," Ms Hernandez said.

"I believe we would have found him anyway. There are enough covert and overt tactics that police can use to find this information."