Two women have been rescued after their car fell into the estuary in Hayle.

The car came off the road and ended up upside-down in the estuary near Home Bargains car park in Hayle late on Tuesday (17 May).

Police officers, along with fire and ambulance crews, attended the incident at around 10.45pm.

The two women managed to climb out of the flipped car but needed rescuing from the estuary.

A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "They sustained bumps and bruises and were taken to Treliske Hospital in Truro to be checked over as a precaution."

Pictures shared on social media yesterday show that the car was still in the estuary.

Emergency services said its removal will need to be arranged by the car's owner and their insurance company.