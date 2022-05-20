A drink-driver has admitted causing the deaths of a Cornwall couple who were riding a motorbike when he crashed into them.

Paul Parker, 63, and Pamela Osborne, 69 were driving on the A39 near Bude when Glyn Arthur Thomas crashed into them in his van on 18 April.

The couple, who were from Truro, died at the scene of the incident.

Thomas, 58 and from Camelford, has today (20 May) appeared at Truro Crown Court charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving without due care and attention while unfit through alcohol.

The court heard Thomas was more than twice the drink-drive limit at the time of the collision.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and was remanded in custody.

Paul - who was known as 'Parky' - spent 16 years working in Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service's workshop.

Paying tribute to him, his colleagues described him as a "huge character with many stories to tell".

The couple's families also paid tribute to Paul and Pamela after their deaths, saying they were both keen bikers.

Paul Parker worked for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service for 16 years Credit: Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service

"Our only comfort is that she died doing what she loved, with who she loved," Pamela's family said.

They described her as a "loving, caring and thoughtful" woman who "will be truly missed by many".

Paul's family said he was a "larger-than-life character" whose death has left a "big hole" in their lives.

They added: "He would always stop and chat with anyone, and this would normally end in plenty of laughter too.

"During his action-packed life, he competed in many forms of motor sports on two and four wheel, took to the air and travelled the world.

“He was a proud serviceman in the RAF Regiment and even prouder of his grandchildren. Most recently for the last 16 years he could be found keeping the Cornish fire brigade’s fleet on the road, travelling between stations, carrying out maintenance and repairing the machines.

“Time spent behind the handlebars of a bike was where he’d spend as much of his free time as possible, nearly always with Pam on the back, seeing sights, trying out as many fish and chip shops up and down the country as well as their big trips across Europe in the summer months.

“You’ve left a big hole in our lives, and we know you’ll be sorely missed by your friends, colleagues past and present, and fellow bikers."