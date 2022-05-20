A man who threw missiles at police and used a road barrier to threaten police officers in Bristol has been jailed.

Callum Davies, 24, denied any wrongdoing but was convicted of violent disorder by a jury at Bristol Crown Court.

Davies, of Winterbourne, has now been jailed for two and a half years.

He is the 20th person to be convicted for crimes committed outside Bridewell Police Station during a riot in Bristol in March of last year.

A total of 16 people have been jailed for a combined total of 60 years and five months.

The court heard Davies used a road barrier to threaten officers. He also threw missiles and kicked out at officers.

Det Supt James Riccio said: “Footage gathered during our extensive investigation showed Callum Davies engaged in aggressive and violent acts after 10pm on the night of the riot.

“He used an orange barrier to threaten and goad officers and was captured on camera kicking officers’ shields.

“He acted as part of a group which used and threatened violence, causing others to fear for their safety, and that’s why he’s now received a prison sentence for the violent disorder.”