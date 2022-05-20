A man who ran a drugs factory from his Bristol home has been spared jail.

Jonathan Reader, from Broadbury Road, was arrested by officers in September 2020 after he was linked to two men responsible for importing cocaine to the UK via the encrypted comms platform Encrochat.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to numerous drug offences at Bristol Crown Court on 27 April and was sentenced at the same court today (20 May) to two years imprisonment suspended for two years and handed 240 hours unpaid work

Bertram Fallon and Arron Collins were jailed in February 2021 for six-and-a-half years and nine years and five months respectively. This came after a parcel from The Netherlands was intercepted and was found to contain five kilos of cocaine hidden within protein powder.

Messages on Collins' Encrochat device referred to a Citroen car he owned which had been converted into a stash car to hide and transport drugs.

He said the car was registered in someone else's name and kept away from his home to avoid detection.

NCA officers discovered Reader was renting a house owned by Collins on Bradbury Road and a car of the same model was registered and insured to him.

Upon searching his address the NCA discovered a haul of drugs including cocaine with a street value of £7,200.

They also found MDMA in tablet and powder form, and one of the bedrooms had been converted into a growing room for cannabis. The cannabis had an estimated street value of £5,400.

Colin Williams, the NCA branch commander said: “Jonathan Reader was an important player in this organised crime group who were selling cocaine around Bristol, being used as a driver of the stash car designed to avoid detection.

“Once we linked him to Fallon and Collins’ crimes, we also found Reader was a known seller of a number of drugs and his phone showed a detailed journey of his criminality.

“These drugs have a serious impact on our communities and fuel violence and exploitation in the UK and we will work to stop offenders like Reader.”