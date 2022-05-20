Two people have been charged with murder following the death of a man in the Somerset village of Wiveliscombe.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to an alleged assault in Stockers Close at 8.45pm on Tuesday 17 May and a man in his 50s died in hospital the next day.

A murder investigation was launched and today (20 May) police have charged two men.

Daniel Bond, 34 and of Claremont Crescent, and Lee Conlon, 37 and also of Claremont Crescent, both appeared before Taunton Magistrates Court today charged with murder.

The two men have been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 23 May.

A woman arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police want to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help their enquires.

Anyone with any information should contact 101 and give the crime reference 5222117042.

A spokesperson for the force said: " Police remind people that this is an active criminal investigation and ask them to avoid speculation on social media."