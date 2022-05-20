Three arrested on suspicion of murder following a man’s death in Somerset

Two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Somerset.

Emergency services attended an address on Stockers Close in Wiveliscombe at about 8.45pm on Tuesday (17 May) following reports that a man had been assaulted.

The victim - in his 50s- was taken to hospital where he later died.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "While identification is yet to be formally confirmed, next of kin are being supported by family liaison officers and our thoughts are with them.

"The cause of death is due to be established by a post mortem examination, however two men and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody at this time.

"Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could help their enquiries.

"We'd remind people that this is an active criminal investigation and ask them to avoid speculation on social media."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5222117042.