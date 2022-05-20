Drivers are being warned to expect delays and plan ahead as the A30 will be closed in Cornwall this weekend.

People are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys as a section of the A30 is closed near Truro.

When will the A30 in Cornwall be closed this weekend?

The A30 will be closed from 9pm on Friday 20 May until 6am on Monday 23 May. It will be shut in both directions between the Chiverton Cross roundabout and Boxheater junction.

Motorists will be diverted through Goonahvern via the A3075 and the B3285.

National Highways senior project manager Neil Winter said: “Work is now becoming increasingly visible, and although the temporary closures will have an impact on communities and road users, we are committed to minimising any disruption and ensuring we keep local residents and communities fully informed.

“We appreciate that roadworks can be frustrating, and we’d like to thank motorists in advance for their patience while work on this vital improvement scheme takes place.”

In the autumn, a full weekend closure of the A30 will also be implemented for the installation of a new bridge, and the demolition of the Tolgroggan bridge near Zelah.

The £330million upgrades are scheduled to be open to traffic in winter 2023.