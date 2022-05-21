The Co-op says it will be the first UK supermarket to launch ‘walking deliveries’ for households and workplaces up to a 15-minute walk from its stores.

They are expected to operate from 200 stores this year following successful trials in Cornwall.

The rollout is likely to include smaller towns and rural villages often considered ‘offline’ by rapid home delivery providers who focus on urban areas, said the Co-op.

The company also unveiled plans to grow its online business by a further 50% to £300 million by the end of this year, with online services now available at more than 2,000 of its stores in towns, villages and cities.

The Co-op also said they will be using robots more as part of their plans. Autonomous home delivery robots will be taking to the streets of Cambridge for the first time this week in partnership with Starship Technologies.

The Co-op robot deliveries are now a familiar sight across different parts of the country.

Chris Conway, Co-op’s eCommerce director, said: “Making shopping quick, easy and convenient for our members and customers is at the very heart of our approach.

“Our aim is to be the most convenient home delivery service and we continue to innovate to meet the needs of consumers.”