Five electric bikes, with a combined value of thirty thousand pounds have been stolen from a shop in Nailsworth, Gloucestershire.

Police were called to the bike shop off George Street in the early hours of this morning (21 May). A window had been smashed to gain entry. It is thought the burglary happened at around 12:30am.

The bikes were Riese and Müller electric bikes. The models taken were a Supercharger GT Rohloff in Curry Matt, two Superdelite GT Rohloff in Tundra Grey, a Homage GT Rohloff in Pearl White and a Charger3 GT Vario in Caribbean Blue Matt.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area or vehicles going to or leaving the scene are asked to make contact with police.

Information can be provided to police online by completing the following form and quoting incident 17 of 21 May: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also call police on 101 or give information anonymously to independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/