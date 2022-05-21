The mother of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing since the start of May has put out a desperate plea for help in finding him.

Nasim, 14, was last seen on Tuesday 3 May in Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, Lancashire.

Avon and Somerset Police are now leading the investigation as Nasim has family in Somerset - although he could be anywhere in the country.

Police have shared a message from missing Nasim's mum in the hope he will get in touch.

His mum said: “I love him and I miss him. I want him to know that he is also being missed by his brothers, older sister and grandparents.

"We are all very concerned about his safety and wellbeing. We only want the best for him and we just need to know where he is so that we can bring him back home.

"If anyone knows where Nasim is please come forward and call the police."

He’s described as being 5ft 9ins to 6ft, with an Afro hairstyle, and he was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit, a beige t-shirt with a tiger print on the front, grey Nike Air 90s trainers, a grey North Face beanie hat and he had a white JD Sports string bag too.

DI Tristan Hawkes of Avon and Somerset Police said: "We’re increasingly worried for Nasim's welfare. He's now been missing for more than a fortnight and we want him to know that we are here to support him and want to help.

"Nasim, if you see this, your family care about you very much and want to know you're ok. Please just get in touch."

If you know where Nasim is please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5222111109.

If you have any other information which would help to locate him, please call 101 and give the same reference number above.