Police are appealing for information after a Dorset village hall was destroyed by thieves three times in three months.

The latest break in at Holwell Village Hall near Sherborne was between 12.30am and 3.30pm on Sunday 15 May 2022.

The kitchen and its contents were severely damaged and the projector screen was also destroyed.

Police have released photos showing the hall, in Gunville Road, completely ruined after the burglary.

The projector screen was destroyed. Credit: Dorset Police

Anyone who witnessed anything that could help the investigation is being urged to come forward.

Sergeant Ryan Corbett, of Dorset Police, said: “This is the third time in three months this village hall has been targeted and we want to identify those responsible for the damage shown in these photographs.

“An investigation is underway into this and we have been carrying out a number of enquiries, including house-to-house visits in the area.

“I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity around the relevant timeframe to please get in touch.

“Also, I would urge anyone with information about who was responsible to contact Dorset Police.”

Damage caused by a break-in at Holwell Village Hall, near Sherborne. Credit: Dorset Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220077107.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.