Drone captures beautiful floral display on Somerset church for Queen's Jubilee

See the stunning floral display from above

A church tower in Somerset has been covered in thousands of crocheted flowers to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

St Mary's Church, in Stogumber near Taunton, is now home to a 20-metre long floral cascade.

It is made up of more than 2,000 flowers so big the fire service was drafted in to help install it.

Work to create the design started in July last year and the piece has now been put into place on the side of the church tower.

Wendy Symes, a florist and founder of the village initiative, first had the idea after seeing Barley Flower Tower in Hertfordshire.

Volunteers from Stogumber Church Helped create the floral cascade Credit: Tim King

She said: "I shared it on Facebook within the village and posed the idea for doing something similar for the Queen's Jubilee and everyone just said 'yes yes yes - we must do that'."

A group then started to meet once a month to plan the design - but Mrs Symes said her main concern was whether it would fit.

The cascade was put up with the help of the fire service.

Mrs Symes said: "It was really quite emotional to see it there and see it up, because however much you see it on the table or on the ground, you never know how it will look once it's hung up.

"The effect is really rather staggering."