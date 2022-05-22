Some areas in Bristol will see permanent pedestrianised roads and cycle lanes following £5.8million of investment from the government.

The West of England Combined Authority - led by Metro Mayor Dan Norris - has secured the money which will be used to make it 'safer' to walk and cycle in the city.

Plans include the permanent pedestrianisation of Cotham Hill - which has been closed to traffic since last year - and improving the cycle lane on Park Row.

The funding comes from the third round of the government’s Active Travel Fund and adds to the £3.8m already secured by the authority.

West of England Mayor Dan Norris said: “Securing this cash is another vote of confidence in our region. If we want more people to leave their cars at home, the alternatives need to be convenient, safe and affordable.

"We have traffic jams to cut and ambitious net-zero targets to reach. This is another step along that path. Now we need to deliver."

In addition to the £5.8million, the West of England Combined Authority has also received a further £79,000.

The funding will also go towards making Yate and East Bristol more accessible to people wanting to walk, cycle and use public transport.

Councillor Don Alexander, Bristol City Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport, said: “We’re delighted to have received this funding, which will help us to improve key areas in the city for cyclists and pedestrians.

“These projects centre on making our roads better for all users as we work to make cycling and walking the best option for shorter journeys.

"It’s vital that we invest in active travel projects, to deliver our ambition to be net zero by 2030 and improve connectivity for people across Bristol.”

What changes are being made to streets in Bristol?

Bristol

Cotham Hill: The current temporary road closure will be built on to provide a better walking and cycling environment for people.

Park Row/Upper Maudlin: The temporary protected cycle lane will be replaced with a permanent one.

Old Market Gap: The connection linking Old Market with Castle Park and Baldwin Street will be improved, including a protected cycle route and new crossings with signals.

South Gloucestershire