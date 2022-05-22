Play Brightcove video

After a two year break the streets of Exeter were packed with 4,000 runners this morning (22 May) as the city saw the return of The Great West Run.

This year's run kicked off at 9am, with people in their finest sports wear - or fancy dress - taking on the half marathon, 10km and one mile events.

Sammy Antell from Bideford ACC won the women's half marathon. She told ITV News: "It was a great course, great atmosphere and fantastic support, I loved it.

"It's nice after being a mum of two to come and win it, I'm chuffed to bits. When you do well like today it really makes it worthwhile."

Event Director, Rupert Martin, said the pandemic has made running even more popular: "Covid has almost blessed us because people have found a love of running again, they know how they have to get fit and healthy and that is exactly what this type of event is about, it's about getting fit, getting healthy, lots of people are raising money for good causes."

The race raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity each year. Today (22 May) Gracie, Lexi and Nia were raising money to support those affected by sudden death in young people.

They said: "It's a charity close to our hearts as I lost my son two years ago aged 13, he is 16 today and so we thought it would be a nice thing to do to raise some money for 2wish because they have supported us as a family.

"We'll definitely be thinking of him, we just thought it would be nice to give ourselves something to focus on in the run up to his birthday and the sun is shining and so hopefully he is with us in spirit."

Supporters lined the streets to cheer friends and family on. Credit: ITV News

Lexi Chamber was fundraising for Blesma, supporting limbless veterans - she used an ordinary, non-sport wheelchair.

She said: "Hopefully by completing these events I will show ordinary everyday sort of people like myself who are in wheelchairs that you can still achieve races, you can still go out and achieve your dreams so I decided to do it all in my non-sport wheelchair."

The 13.1-mile route has become a firm favourite for runners and charity fundraisers wanting over the years, journeying through the city centre, pretty country lanes and stunning views across Exeter with a fantastic stadium finish.