Police are urgently searching for a missing 12 year old girl who has not been seen for five days.

Calyse was last seen in the Bedminster Down area of Bristol at around 6pm on Tuesday 17 May.Officers say She is 5'5", has black hair and has links to Bedminster, Brislington, St Anne’s, Montpelier, St Werburgh’s and Lockleaze.Police are asking anyone who has seen her to call 999 quoting ref 5222117661.